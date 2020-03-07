Possible Las Vegas coronavirus patient in serious condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least two people in our state have tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus in Nevada. One of those cases is here in Clark County and on Friday we learned of another one up north in Washoe County.

We are waiting for the CDC to confirm both of those cases.

A man in his 50’s who tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus remains in the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas. The man, who we are told does have an underlying health issue, was tested late Wednesday and now we are waiting for a confirmation from the CDC.

“Right now, we have no indication of community spread. We have not identified any contacts with symptoms,” said Kimberly Hertin — Disease Surveillance Supervisor.

We know the man who traveled to Washington and Texas in the past 2 weeks lives in Clark County. Now, the Southern Nevada Health District is looking where else the patient visited.

“We’re in the process of still talking and notifying close contacts and assessing them for symptoms as we speak,’ Hertin added.

Brian Lobus who is a professor of epidemiology at UNLV. He says the investigation is lengthy and can take time. He says there is a reason they don’t name possible locations where the patient has been this early.

“If you start to talk places that may have been potentially identified they mean absolutely nothing to the general public,” Lobus said. “There may be no risk to the general public, there may be no reason to do anything with those particular places.”

He says naming places early could have a negative impact.

“It doesn’t make sense to announce them because you may ruin someone’s business or impact someone in a way that doesn’t need to be bothered by this because it doesn’t really matter, it really comes down to the fact that they don’t have all the details,” Lobus said.

Lobus says this case does not come as a surprise.

That patient was tested Wednesday night. The health district says it takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results confirmed from the CDC.