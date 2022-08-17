LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The storm clouds rolled into south Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it quite the sight.

8 News Now viewer Rebecca Lee spotted an unusual formation just after 4:15 p.m. and sent in the picture below showing heavy cloud coverage in the Inspirada area.

Possible waterspout spotted in south Henderson in Inspirada. (Credit: Rebecca Lee)

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas told 8 News Now the image may possibly be a weak landspout however it could not confirm.

In order to become a tornado or landspout, the formation must come from a storm cloud, according to NWS Las Vegas.

