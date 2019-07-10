Possible earthquake-related death being investigated in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s office says a man found dead Tuesday may have died in the July 4th earthquake. The man’s body was found pinned underneath a car at Becky Lane and E. Fort Churchhill in Pahrump on July 9.

According to Nye County Sheriff, during their investigation, they discovered that the 56-year-old man was working underneath his vehicle when the 6.4 earthquake struck on July 4 near Ridgecrest around 10:34 a.m. A second earthquake also struck on July 5. That earthquake was measured at 7.1

POSSIBLE EARTHQUAKE RELATED DEATH Nye County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what is believed to be an earthquake related death. Posted by Nye County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Nye County Sheriff believes the man’s car was knocked off its jack during the first earthquake because the last time he was seen alive was at a gas station on July 3.