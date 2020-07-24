Possible drowning at Las Vegas Bellagio fountains investigated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a possible drowning at the Fountains at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call at 10:12 a.m. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has also been notified.

According to police, a witness told them a man jumped into the water.

The Fountains at Bellagio puts on a nightly water show with choreographed music.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.