LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said.

One adult fell ill from exposure but was not taken to the hospital, police said. Investigators found that a “possible student” had brought unknown chemicals to the school in jars as a possible “prank.”

The school was evacuated and police remained on the scene as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday. No other injuries were reported.

Legacy Traditional School is a K-8 public charter school. The school also has locations in the southwest and southeast parts of the valley.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.