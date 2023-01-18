LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect possibly involved in a casino robbery was detained in a stop Wednesday afternoon, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources, before being released.

The suspect was detained in the parking lot of Sunset Station in Henderson, and a heavy police presence was visible in the area, sources said.

Henderson police later released a statement around 2:30 p.m. saying that a person was detained during a traffic stop around noon but was later released after officers determined there was no connection to a crime.

Several police agencies were involved in the stop. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.