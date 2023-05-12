LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV will welcome a new set of graduates during its commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center. Once those graduates turn their tassels, they will start looking for jobs.

Eileen McGarry, UNLV Career Service’s Executive Director, said it’s said the graduates can expect a positive outlook because hiring is up almost 4% from last year.

“Overall, almost any sector students go into, it’s a positive outlook,” McGarry said.

UNLV’S top undergraduate programs include psychology, criminal justice, and hospitality management. Their top graduate programs include law, social work, and education. McGarry said all those sectors are hiring and job numbers have grown 5.4% in the Las Vegas valley area.

McGarry said construction, IT, and hospitality are a few examples of popular industry sectors in Nevada, and hospitality is seeing more than an 8% increase. It’s had one of the biggest rebounds since the pandemic protocols.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nevada’s employment numbers have ticked upward.

McGarry said it can take six months to get hired. She offered tips including having a targeted resume toward your desired job, researching the companies, and reconnecting within the week of your interview. She said a thank you note is effective but often overlooked.

Once a Rebel, always a Rebel. McGarry said UNLV Career Services help alums wherever they are in their career. It offers career fairs, career coaching, and postings on the Handshake app. Employers can contact UNLV or connect with the college through the Handshake app to post their openings.