Positive COVID-19 cases rise in Nevada; 154 positive cases reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more people are getting tested, more positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Silver State.

As of Saturday, there are 154 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Nevada and two deaths reported, according to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard.

To view the DHHS COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock released the following statement on the COVID-19 Dashboard:

“We have seen this week that more COVID-19 testing equals more positive cases and while it is frightening to see the case count increase, this information allows us to connect with patients and make sure they are being cared for and staying isolated from others. We encourage everyone to follow the advice to ‘Stay Home for Nevada,’ as that will help slow the spread in our communities.”

The DHHS page is being updated with new numbers daily, Tuesday through Saturday. The data aligns with nationwide updates posted to the CDC site.

The dashboard can be found on the main page of the Nevada Health Response website along with updates and information on Nevada’s response to COVID-19.