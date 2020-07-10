Positive COVID-19 case confirmed in legislative building during Special Session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — State officials are speaking out after the announcement of a confirmed COVID-19 case in the state legislative building. This comes during the Special Session to discuss the state’s budget shortfall for the upcoming year.

The announcement of the confirmed case was made by the Legislative Counsel Bureau.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker Jason Frierson released the following statement Friday regarding the confirmed case:

“LCB is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of legislators, staff, and members of the press in the legislative building. Everyone in the building continues to follow the prescribed safety protocols issued by the CDC and DHHS, and we encourage all Nevadans to follow those guidelines during this difficult and unprecedented time. We passed rules at the beginning of session to allow remote participation for legislators should this situation occur, and we are committed to allowing members to continue their legislative duties remotely if they are uncomfortable. LCB has made similar accommodations for staff and members of the press. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond appropriately as the session progresses.”

This is a developing story.