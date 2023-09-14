The Centennial Bowl in the northwest valley. (Photo: Nevada Department of Transportation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of the Centennial Bowl in the northwest Las Vegas valley will be closed over the weekend.

The ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to eastbound CC-215 will be closed between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The northbound U.S. 95 ramp to eastbound CC-215 will be reduced to one lane between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to NDOT, all closures are required for milling and open-grade paving in preparation to complete the ramps.

The Centennial Bowl project is on pace is “substantial completion,” in December, NDOT said.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.