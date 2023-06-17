LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Durango Drive in the west Las Vegas valley is closed after a motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon near Durango and Alta drives. Police said that crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

All southbound lanes on Durango Drive are closed from Alta Drive to Milstone Drive as of 4 p.m., according to RTC Southern Nevada.