LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Summerlin Parkway will be reduced to one lane for about three weeks as part of the Summerlin Parkway improvement projects, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Starting Sunday night, NDOT crews will implement a 24/7 lane closure on eastbound SR 613/ Summerlin Parkway at Town Center Drive.

According to NDOT, the closure is due to inspections and repairs to the SR 613 bridge over Town Center Drive. A larger stretch of eastbound Summerlin Parkway at Town Center will also be reduced to one lane between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., nightly.

Despite these restrictions, NDOT announced that a previous long-term restriction of Summerlin Parkway from CC-215 to Anasazi Drive will end earlier than expected. Crews will begin removing the hard barrier-rail closure on Sunday night.

The eastbound SR 613 ramp from Anasazi Drive will also reopen Sunday night.

The Summerlin Parkway improvement projects began in February and are scheduled to complete in August.

NDOT uses Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. For the latest state highway conditions, visit this website or call 511 before driving.