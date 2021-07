Scene of the fatal motorcycle on Rainbow Boulevard, July 28.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Rainbow Boulevard is closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police say Rainbow is shut down southbound at Tara Avenue, between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road, due to the crash.

“Please avoid the area as Fatal Detectives investigate,” LVMPD stated on Twitter.

