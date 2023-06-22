LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of a northwest Las Vegas valley road will be “entirely closed” starting Monday as work on the Centennial Reservoir continues.

From Monday, June 26 to Thursday, July 6 the northbound and southbound lanes on North Fort Apache Road between West Centennial Parkway and West Regena Avenue will be entirely closed, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

From Monday, July 10 to July 28, the westbound and eastbound lanes on West Centennial Parkway at the intersection of North Fort Apache Road will be restricted to one lane.

The closures will both last Mondays from 5 a.m. to Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway will remain fully open outside of these days and hours, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Drivers are advised to use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel and West Tropical Parkway and West Elkhorn Road for westbound and eastbound travel.