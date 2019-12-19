Porch pirates busted for stealing packages over several weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people — a man and a woman — are now in custody for stealing packages off people’s porches, among other crimes. Police arrested Javier Lopez and Rachel Brown last week.

According to the arrest reports, the two had been living out of their car for several weeks and had stolen multiple packages during that time. Brown said Lopez would drive by the homes, get out and steal the packages. Then the two would open them in the back seat before throwing the shipping box out of the car.

Police say the car the two used was stolen from the Orleans Casino and Lopez used a valet ticket to steal it. The pair was also convicted felons prior to the arrest.