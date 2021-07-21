Population to grow by 1 million over next 40 years, UNLV report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The next 1 million people who will live in Southern Nevada are on their way. They are expected to arrive by the year 2060.

That’s according to a UNLV report that predicts the population will grow from 2.3 million to 3.3 million in less than 40 years.

The 48-page report, released Wednesday by UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER), is available to the public:

“CBER’s population count, while just a forecast, is vital when it comes to guiding what investments are made today to ensure the success of our community tomorrow,” CBER Director Andrew Woods said.

“It’s important that our community leaders are making decisions utilizing the most recent data, and this report is the perfect example because it shows a 17% increase in projected population from just four years ago,” Woods said.

(Center for Business and Economic Research)

The forecast gives officials insight into how many people to expect to live in Southern Nevada over the next 10, 20, 30, and 40 years. The forecast influences decisions on everything from how many more schools need to be built to how many police officers, firefighters, and doctors need to be hired to sustain the growth, according to a UNLV news release.

The report offers predictions on employment trends. Health care, retail, transportation and professional/technical fields are likely to grow, according to the forecast.

It even predicts where hotels and casinos will be built next in the Las Vegas valley. Here’s a hint: Experts think Allegiant Stadium is going to attract a lot of activity.

The data influences funding for projects to supply water, electricity and gas to Southern Nevada homes and businesses. It also guides how to meet the needs for affordable housing, and helps economic decisions like which businesses Southern Nevada should try to attract.