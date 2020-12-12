Popular Thai restaurant celebrates grand re-opening of second location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has taken a massive toll on the restaurant industry. The Nevada Restaurant Association projects 30% of the state’s restaurants will close by the end of the year.

But one local spot is working to bounce back.

Popular Thai eatery Lotus of Siam has reopened its newest location near Flamingo and Paradise. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before dinner service tonight.

The restaurant closed in March, when restrictions first came down. Then, the owners had to deal with repairs from a water leak.

They say getting to this point wasn’t easy, but they’re happy to be back open.

“We welcome everybody with open arms,” said Penny Chutima, co-owner. “We’re here. We take everybody’s safety seriously, not just our employees, but our guests, as well. Come here and have a good time. And thank you to everybody that’s been patient with this location.”

The second and original location is also open near Sahara and Maryland Parkway. After a 2017 rainstorm caused a roof collapse, that spot was closed for renovations until May of this year.