Popular Roswell UFO festival canceled due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  The 2020 UFO Festival and Roswell Galacticon is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for the first weekend in July in Roswell, New Mexico. The festival draws around 20,000 people.

It’s also the driving force for Roswell’s small businesses, bringing in more than $1 million.

Although the events scheduled for the Roswell Convention Center was canceled, the Galacticon Sci-Fi Film Fest will be held digitally.

There are also plans for a possible virtual costume contest since many participants dress up for the festival.

