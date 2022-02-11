Popular romantic spots in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is no shortage of romantic spots or activities in Las Vegas this year. In fact, there’s probably too many to list, but here’s some of the more popular places to take your significant other on Valentine’s Day.
RESTAURANTS WITH GREAT VIEWS
- Marché Bacchus
- Americana
- Foundation Room
- Picasso
- Mizumi
- Eiffel Tower
- Bouchon
- Lago
- Scarpetta
- Jasmine
- Spago
- Guy Savoy
- Giada
- SW Steakhouse
- Lakeside
- Mon Ami Gabi
- Hell’s Kitchen
ROMANTIC RESTAURANTS
- Barry’s Downtown
- Sinatra
- Delilah
- Top of the World at the Strat
- Hugo’s Cellar
- Capo’s Restaurant
- Osteria Fiorella
- Aureole
- Carbone
- The Barrymore
- Joël Robuchon
- Delmonico Steakhouse
- Le Cirque
- Gordon Ramsey Steak
ROMANTIC ACTIVITES
- Venetian Gondola Ride
- Helicopter ride over the Strip
- Eiffel Tower Views
- A ride on rollercoaster at The Strat
- Bellagio Gallery of Fine Arts
- High Roller Observation Wheel
- The Fountains at Bellagio
- Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden
- The LOVE installation at the Venetian Resort
- Spa Day at any of the Strip Hotels with a Spa
AWAY FROM THE STRIP & CROWDS
- Red Rock Canyon picnic, walk or hike
- Mt. Charleston walks and hikes (dress warm – or snuggle)
- Valley of Fire walks and hikes
- Rent a boat at Lake Mead
- Rent a gondola or canoe at Lake Las Vegas