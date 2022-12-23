LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof.

According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this was a first-alarm fire, meaning about 12 fire units, as well as 40 people, were dispatched in response. Holding told 8 News Now that there was someone working on the roof when the fire started. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant’s Facebook page stated it will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, resuming normal operations on Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.