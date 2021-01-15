Popular Las Vegas entertainers behind catchy television commercial about masking up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Las Vegas entertainers are currently out of work due to the pandemic but some are finding innovative ways to still entertain their fans.

Prior to COVID-19, you could get your groove on with David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars or in Myron’s Cabaret at the Smith Center. Although those venues are closed, the Internet is wide open.

“Well, I thought it was going to be temporary. I wasn’t surprised, but then when I saw that the Strip actually shut down then it became more realistic of this is going to be serious and we still haven’t played since March 14,” Perrico said.

Music producer and director, Perrico, is also a composer, trumpet player, and band leader of his 14-piece high-energy, pop-fusion band. They are music pros who play with Strip headliners like Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

“We’re based on our ticket sales. We’re based on how many people are in the room. We’re based on cocktail sales,” he said.

Lead vocalist Lily Arce is also David’s wife. They spend a lot of time working and playing together but being sidelined at home for nearly a year has been challenging. The couple has collaborated on a popular public service announcement you might have seen on television with the now familiar phrase “please don’t leave me.”

David composed the music and Lily sings the lyrics for the UNLV sponsored ad reminding us all to mask up.

David and the band are anxious to perform together again and will do it on a virtual stage. The orchestra is tuning up for their first pay-per-view performance.

“This is a chance to kind of reconnect with all the people that we love,” Perrico said.

The livestream pay-per-view concert is Friday, Jan. 22. at 6 p.m. The cost is $23.50 per ticket. You can get more information at this link. Perrico says John Saksa and Findlay Cadillac are sponsoring the event to help cover the costs.

The band is also working on another streaming performance in February for Black History Month.