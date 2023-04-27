LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly 27 years the patrons at Gordon Biersh will say “cheers” one last time Sunday.

“It’s bittersweet I have a hole in my heart right now,” Fredrick Brooks, a regular customer said.

For more than two decades the brewery located near Paradise Road and Flamingo Road was the go-to for many of its customers. Some would take a break from the Strip and others like Brooks would often stop by after a long day of work.

“If you could in here when you have had a bad day you leave and you’re not going to have a bad day,” Brooks said.

Brooks knew their cold beer would be the right fix for him. However, the days of getting a generous pour at the brewery are numbered.

“I’m going to come tomorrow until it closes, I’m going to bring in my growler so they can fill it up, so I won’t go dry,” Brooks said.

Josh Kern, the CEO said they did everything to make their new lease work, but the numbers were too high.

“It’s solemn, it’s sad it definitely has the heavy feeling of we have to close something that has been part of many people’s lives,” Kern said.

Lives like Ralph Melanson who has been a regular since the doors first opened.

“The food and the beer is phenomenal here we always loved it,” Melanson said. “It is going to be sad, there will be some tears in my beer.”

Melanson said he would be at the brewery when their doors close for the final time. The brewery will close at 10 p.m. Sunday.