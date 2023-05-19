LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the most popular Las Vegas dessert spots will be closing its doors soon. Sweets Raku, located in the Chinatown area in a plaza near Decatur and Spring Mountain, is closing on June 30.

The small shop became famous for its delicate Japanese desserts that are made in front of customers, many recording it and sharing the delights on social media.

Sweets Raku posted a message about this decision on its Facebook page:

To our dearest customers,

It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors as of 6/30/23 due to circumstances beyond our control.

Since 2013 when we open, we are truly thankful and so fortunate to all our customers who have supported us the past few years. Thank you to the community embraced us so kindly and for wonderful memories we created here.

It’s been a privilege being a part off Sweets Raku family and we thank you all.

Kindest Refards,

Sweets Raku Sweets Raku on Facebook

Along with Sweets Raku its sister restaurant, Aburiya Raku, is also closing its doors on the same date.

Adding to the changing face of this plaza a popular Chinese restaurant, Big Wong, is also closing. Its last day open is this coming Monday, May 19. The restaurant posted the following message on its Facebook page: