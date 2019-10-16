Popular Las Vegas Asian Night Market back for second year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Asian Night Market had a highly successful debut in 2018 and is back for a second year. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, outside of St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin Campus.

The event, presented by OCA Las Vegas and the Asian Community Development Council, will be brimming with restaurants from a diverse range of Asian cultures, entertainment and activities.

Last year was a hit, with over 6,000 guests in attendance. This year looks to be even bigger, and the event planners are urging the public to carpool due to “anticipated heavy traffic.” Uber will be offering discounted rides at 25 percent off with the code LVACDC19.

Registration on Eventbrite is required, but the event itself is free to the public. A VIP option will be available for $50 and includes one-hour early entrance and special seating.

St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin Campus is located at 8280 W. Warm Springs Road, and the market’s hours will be from 6 to 11 p.m.