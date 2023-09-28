LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for cooler fall temperatures, trails are scheduled to reopen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Seasonal closures expire on Sept. 30 — Saturday — and popular trails are expected to be open on Sunday. The annual closures during summer months are to keep hikers out of the extreme heat.

A federal government shutdown could change things. If there’s a change, 8 News Now will update this story when the information becomes available. If a trail is marked closed, you should stay off until it is officially reopened.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s by Sunday before warming into the mid-80s next week. It’s still important to carry plenty of water with you while hiking.

Here are the trails that are closed through Saturday:

Goldstrike Canyon

White Rock Canyon and Trail

Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Liberty Arch Trail

Lone Palm Trail and surrounding areas

Sugar Loaf Trail and surrounding areas

Elsewhere in the park, the popular River Mountains Loop trail is again under construction after a pause during the summer heat.

The trail — a paved 34.6-mile path that extends into Lake Mead National Recreation Area — will be closed through Oct. 11 between miles 11.5 to 19. Riders will have to divert to Lake Shore Road between the Lake Mead Parkway Entrance Station until just past the fish hatchery.