LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos announced Friday that changes would be coming to its Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino in 2023.

The additions start with the Polaris Bar, set to open Friday.

“Polaris Bar is a circular hub featuring bartop gaming with 20 machines, plenty of screens for sports watching and a craft cocktail menu inspired by key coordinates worldwide,” said a release from Station Casinos.

The other new features include two new restaurants. Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill expands to the Henderson resort from another Station Casinos property, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, in addition to a new yet-to-be-named restaurant offering Mediterranian fare.

In addition to new cuisine options, the location will open new high-limit table games and slot rooms.

The outdoor pool area will also be upgraded, with a planned refresh to cabanas, daybeds, chaise lounges, umbrellas, and cafe seating areas.

No precise timetable was given to the new offerings, only that the additions will roll out through the year.