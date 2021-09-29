Popular Halloween parade returns back to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– Downtown Summerlin announces the return of the spook-filled parade for this Halloween season.

Every Friday and Saturday night in October, the frightfully fun yet family-friendly parade fills the streets of Downtown Summerlin starting at 7 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

“Parade of Mischief was a fan favorite in 2019 and we are thrilled to welcome it back this year,” said Halee Mason, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “The parade will feature an all-star line-up of local youth including dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures, a-rockin’ dead skeleton band, and more.”

Organizers also announced that Dynamic Productions and Dance Dynamics will perform “The Addams Family a New Musical” live on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Oct. 28 – 31. All showings are free and open to the public. Visit http://www.ddshowtickets.com for details.

