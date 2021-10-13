Popular game pulls Gruden after email scandal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The backlash continues for Jon Gruden over his email controversy, EA Sports announced Wednesday it is removing the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach from its popular Madden 22 video game.

EA put out a statement Wednesday on Twitter saying “EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity.

EA says Gruden will be replaced by a “generic likeness” via a title update “in the coming weeks.”

Gruden resigned from his job with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after emails of him using racist and homophobic comments surfaced.

