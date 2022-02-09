Popular Driver’s Edge program for teens returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most parents will agree it’s a worrisome time when their teens start driving. Drivers aged from 16 to 19 are nearly three times as likely as drivers aged 20 and older to be in a fatal crash, according to the CDC.

One of the major reasons for that high statistic is driver inexperience but there is a driving program that gives new drivers behind-the-wheel defensive driving instruction. Professional racecar drivers will work with the teens and ride with them on the track.

Driver’s Edge, which was on hiatus during the pandemic, will be working with 700 teens this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The teens will learn and experience skid control, evasive lane-change maneuvers, anti-lock braking skills, and panic-braking techniques, the dangers of texting and other distractions.

The weekend sessions are already full but you can have your name added to a waiting list or notification list to sign up the next time the courses are offered.

The program is free because of funding from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, Nevada DOT, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and donations.