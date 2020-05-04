Popular ‘Age of Chivalry’ Renaissance Festival cancelled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s popular annual renaissance festival at Sunset Park is being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place in October.

The three-day festival has been offered by the county’s parks and recreation department since 1966 and attracts more than 30,000 people. The park is transformed into a medieval township with music, plays, food, craftsmen and merchants.

“It is with great heartbreak we had to make this decision,” said Clark County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Hernandez. “Ren Faire is a staple event for our department and brings so much joy to many who attend each year.”