Popeyes will bring back its chicken sandwich on Sunday, Nov. 3

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — It’s official, Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is returning nationwide Sunday, Nov. 3rd — permanently.

The fast food chain made the announcement Monday.

Popeyes had to stop selling the item just two weeks after it launched in August.

The company says the battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles and mayo or spicy Cajun spread is here to stay!

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

The “extraordinary demand” the first time around was driven by a viral social spat between competitors.

Specifically Chick-fil-a, which sells a similar sandwich.

Chick Fil A started it, though. Popeyes gonna finish it. pic.twitter.com/XfGY0Oq5lY — Rebecca Angell (@bexangell) October 28, 2019

Popeyes is already taking a dig at them by relaunching the sandwich on Sunday, when Chick-fil-a is closed.