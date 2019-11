LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sandwich is back. It is Sunday, Nov. 3, which means Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has returned to all stores.

Popeyes announced they would be bringing back the popular sandwich on Nov. 3, also National Sandwich Day, last week.

Popeyes had to stop selling the item just two weeks after it launched in August. But now, the company says the battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles and mayo or spicy Cajun spread is here to stay!