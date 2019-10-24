Popeye’s chicken sandwich is coming back to select restaurants

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popeye’s is bringing back its popular chicken sandwich that sold out within two weeks. When the company ran out of the fried chicken sandwich nearly two months ago, there were thousands of tweets from people upset the sandwich was no longer available.

Well, the company is bringing the sandwich back but only in some locations. Those restaurants are in Texas, Oklahoma City and central and coastal Florida, according to Bloomberg. About 150 restaurants in those locations are owned by a franchisee called Sun Holdings Inc. The sandwich will be available in early November.

Popeye’s does eventually plan to bring the sandwich back to all of its restaurants but there is no date for that yet.