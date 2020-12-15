Pop-up will provide free food assistance to locals affected by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas will host a “Winter Giving Pop-Up” Dec. 18 and 19 to help those in Clark County impacted by COVID-19. The event is slated for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium both days.

Baskets will be filled with a variety of winter-themed food items, including:

Roast beef

Butternut squash

Carrots

Celery

Onions

Oranges

Potatoes

Zucchini squash

Cabbage

Rice

Pasta

Pasta sauce

During the event, 15,000 baskets will be handed out, and participants will collect them via drive-thru lanes.

The academy says supplies are limited. You must reserve your basket, which you can do by clicking here or calling 702-227-8842. When you arrive, you must provide your order confirmation number and ID.

Additional pop-up sites will be located in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Mesquite and Moapa, where 5,000 baskets will be handed out. According to a news release, these baskets will be delivered to those who have been diagnosed with COVID or lost a family member to it.

The academy says this is an extension of its emergency food assistance programs that began on March 28, 2020. They were established after hotels and casino resorts were temporarily closed throughout the Las Vegas valley.

For information on the regular community food assistance program, click here.