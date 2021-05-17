Pop-up vaccine clinics — and freebies — could help Las Vegas get to 100% reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To get capacity back to 100%, Clark County officials want to see a 60% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Right now, we are hovering around 50% for those 18 and older.

The Southern Nevada Health District says Clark County commissioners will be discussing on Tuesday whether they need to make changes to the current mitigation plan. Meanwhile, SNHD is doing what it can to make vaccinations convenient with more pop-up clinics.

More and more people are getting the vaccine.

“I just got my second shot,” Kody Mashburn said. “I decided, why not, you know.”

But is it enough?

It’s a race against the clock. More vaccine pop-ups are planned, like the one outside the first Golden Knights playoff game. Another one is set for Tuesday’s game.

The Clark County Fire Department is doing what it can, and the City of Henderson is making it easy with a clinic inside the Galleria mall.

Dr. Christina Madison, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences, said the pop-up clinics can make getting the vaccine more convenient.

“It makes a huge difference if it is where you work, if it is a place that you frequent more often,” Madison said.

About half of eligible adults have received at least one shot. The goal is 60% by June 1 to reopen fully.

“Those predications were made when vaccination rates were at their peaks,” Madison said.

Vaccinations have slowed down in recent weeks. Madison said she thinks more people will get a shot if they get something in return.

“Incentives, that is what is going to get people through the door,” Madison said. “So if it is a difference between me getting my vaccine and not getting my vaccine … but maybe I can get a free bunt-tini or maybe I get a ticket to a show or sporting event.”

Mashburn got shot No. 2 and thinks incentives could work.

“It is going to take random free things from businesses or something, you know, like get a shot, have a shot,” Mashburn said.

“It is kind of a relief to know at least I have the vaccination,” Ethan Coats said.

Coats, a bartender, says reopening at 100% impacts a lot of people.

“My well being, the way I make my money, it impacts so many different aspects,” he said. “Just go get it done, man.”

The pop-ups are happening at more and more places. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club even plans to host a clinic this Friday.

The Golden Knights will have that pop-up in Toshiba Plaza on Tuesday.

The health district released another list of pop-ups happening this week, too. You can find that list here.