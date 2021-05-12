Pop-up vaccine clinic set at site of ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve been looking for that one opportunity for a COVID-19 vaccination you’ll never forget, it’s here.

Clark County officials are setting up a pop-up vaccine clinic on Monday, May 24, at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. And it’s starting at 7 p.m.

“In a time of many firsts, we are taking the vaccine to the world-famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign,” Commissioner Justin Jones said. “The vaccines are safe, effective, and our best weapon against the coronavirus. If you’re not already vaccinated and you want things to get back to normal, meet us at the sign to get your shot.”

Commissioner Jones organized the pop-up vaccination clinic with support from Commissioner Michael Naft, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Immunize Nevada and Touro University Nevada, which is providing the staff to administer the vaccine.

The Pfizer and Janssen vaccines are expected to be available. The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children ages 12 and over.

A photographer will be at the sign to take pictures of residents getting vaccinated in front of the iconic landmark.

Parking will be available at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 3355 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Use the crosswalk at the traffic signal to get to the sign, instead of trying to find parking at the sign. There will also be food trucks at the Harley-Davidson parking lot.