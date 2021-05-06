Pop-up vaccination clinic set for May 11-13 at fire station at Torrey Pines and Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations is scheduled May 11-13 at Fire Station 6, at the corner of S. Torrey Pines Drive and W. Oakey Boulevard.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon on those days.

To schedule a vaccination at this location, go to vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/. Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the prompts. Select the date you want and continue to follow the prompts to select the location. For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, call 1-800-401-0946.

The site also will be taking walk-ups as long as there are available doses.

The City of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to put on the clinic.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/.