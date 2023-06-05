LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pop-Up Produce Stands, which give people increased access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables, are back.

The next pop-up is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Bonneville Transit Center Plaza in Las Vegas. June’s pop-up stand will feature new offerings such as strawberries, peaches, and other seasonal produce.

The stand will be open from noon until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit, or credit cards.

The pop-up stands are open to everyone, but they are specifically being implemented to help those who have experienced barriers to accessing fresh produce from obstacles including affordability and transportation.

The Pop-Up Produce Stands will be at the Bonneville Transit Center Plaza on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, December 5

The stands play a role in addressing the problem of food insecurity in Southern Nevada. According to Three Square, nearly 350,000 people in Clark County are food insecure, meaning they are unable to access or afford enough nutritious food for their overall health and well-being.

Last year’s pop-up stands saw over 5,200 pounds of produce sold and $6,955 in total sales. Over 20% of the total sales from last year were from SNAP/EBT transactions.