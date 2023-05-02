LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 350,000 people in Clark County have a hard time accessing and affording nutritious food according to Southern Nevada food bank Three Square.

A pop-up farmer’s market funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to combat the issue. The stand is going up at the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas. Anybody can buy food from the stand, and all forms of payment will be accepted, including EBT and SNAP benefits.

A pop-up produce stand at the Bonneville Transit Center. (Brian Will / 8NewsNow)

Squash on display at a pop-up produce stand at the Bonneville Transit Center. (Brian Will / 8NewsNow)

A pop-up produce stand at the Bonneville Transit Center. (Brian Will / 8NewsNow)

You can visit the stand from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, December 5

The produce stands program is a partnership among the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and Prevail Marketplace.

Last year the stand resulted in over 5,200 pounds of produce sold about $7,000 in total sales with over 20% of sales from SNAP/EBT transactions.