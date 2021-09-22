Pop-up produce market offers fresh fruits, veggies for about $1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up produce market is now in town offering up a pound of fresh fruit or a bundle of vegetables. It is all taking place at the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC).

The pilot program is being offered by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Three Square Food Band, and Vegas Root’s Veggie Buck to increase access to low-cost fresh fruits and vegetables.

The markets are open to everyone. Customers can also use their SNAP benefits at the pop-up markets.

For a list of local farmers markets, including those that accept EBT, SNAP, and debit or credit cards, visit

the Get Healthy Clark County page.