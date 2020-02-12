Pop-Up marriage license office opens at McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and love is in the air, and also on the ground at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport. Plenty of people will be tying the knot in Sin City as it is the wedding capitol of the world.

Because of this, there is now a pop-up marriage license office set up at the airport. Couples flying in can stop and get paperwork as soon as they land.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 13, the temporary marriage license office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 29.

An Elvis impersonator will help kick things off with a special performance there at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

There will also be a selfie station set up inside the office leading up to and for Valentine’s Day weekend from Feb. 12-16.

Marriage licenses cost $77. The wedding business pumps $2.5 billion into Vegas’ local economy.