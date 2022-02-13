Pop-up marriage license bureau opens at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Love is in the air this Valentine’s day weekend, and with Las Vegas wedding ceremonies proving to be popular on palindrome dates, the upcoming date of 2/22/22 is expected to be a big wedding day.

Clark County has established a pop-up marriage license bureau located inside the terminal one baggage claim area at Harry Reid International Airport to give extra opportunity to lovers coming to Vegas this month to tie the knot.

The temporary office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Feb. 10 to Feb. 22. This is the fourth year the clerk’s office will open a temporary marriage license bureau at the airport.

While Las Vegas is the wedding capital of the world, couples love the convenience of being able to get their marriage license right when they land.

“They can get off the plane and grab their bags and then pick up their wedding license before they even catch their taxi, so that has been very popular both for the couples, the airport, and the bureau,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. “It makes it more fun and easy so they can focus on doing the fun things that Vegas has to offer.”

Couples are encouraged to register online here to decrease their wait time, either at the airport or at the marriage license bureau main office downtown.

As for 2/22/22, Goya said that many chapels are already booked up.