Pop-up clinics set Feb. 10-12 for COVID-19 vaccinations at Eldorado High, Hollywood Rec Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two pop-up vaccine clinics are planned for Feb. 10-12 in the east Las Vegas valley, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The district has added first-dose clinics at:

  • Eldorado High School, 1139, N. Linn Lane — just east of the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
  • Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., at Hollywood and Sahara Avenue

Access to vaccinations at the clinics is available only to currently eligible groups.

To determine eligibility and book appointments, go to SNHD’s website. You can book appointments on the SNHD site.

