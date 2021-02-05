Pop-up clinics set Feb. 10-12 for COVID-19 vaccinations at Eldorado High, Hollywood Rec Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two pop-up vaccine clinics are planned for Feb. 10-12 in the east Las Vegas valley, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The district has added first-dose clinics at:

Eldorado High School, 1139, N. Linn Lane — just east of the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., at Hollywood and Sahara Avenue

The Health District has just added two pop-up #covidvaccine clinics to the calendar — Feb 10-12 at Eldorado High School and Hollywood Rec Center — open to all currently eligible groups. First dose only. Determine eligibility and book appointments at https://t.co/YaDlVqNtr4 pic.twitter.com/f1Yp3owzJ5 — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) February 5, 2021

Access to vaccinations at the clinics is available only to currently eligible groups.

To determine eligibility and book appointments, go to SNHD’s website. You can book appointments on the SNHD site.