The lost corvettes of legendary pop-artist Peter Max, will be on display in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The SEMA auto show will showcase the 36 classic ‘Vettes once owned by pop-artist Peter Max. The Las Vegas Convention Center will host the annual SEMA Show Nov. 5 – Nov. 8

Preserved in New York City parking garages for more than a quarter-century, these classic automobiles awaited their chance to be used as a canvases – that day never came.

Tune in to The Lost Corvettes Sundays at 10am starting on 11/10. pic.twitter.com/vWqkgv1CXm — HISTORY (@HISTORY) October 30, 2019

The Peter Max collection includes a corvette model from every year from 1953 to 1989. The garage owners bought the entire collection and formed the Corvette Heroes with the Corvette authority, a social network for Corvette Enthusiasts by Chris Mazzilli.

Imagine what she looks like, all fixed up. Find out on "The Lost Corvettes" airing this November on @history and @fyi. pic.twitter.com/MaCoeZmEY2 — Corvette Heroes (@lostcorvettes) September 5, 2019

Now restored, all 36 Corvettes will be raffled off with proceeds going to military veterans.

If you can’t make it to SEMA to see the cars, they will be featured in a special History series called “The Lost Corvettes” that will premiere on Nov. 9th during the show and coinciding with Veteran’s Day.

“This is considered the greatest barn find of cars in history, ” said Melissa Browne Weir, spokesperson for the exhibit.