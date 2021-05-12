Pop art exhibit celebrates ‘Summertime Happiness’ and offers great photo backdrop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As pandemic restrictions lighten up, businesses are coming up with creative ways to lure customers back.

There’s a new pop art exhibit celebrating spring at the Fashion Show mall that allows shoppers to enjoy or even take part in some pop art.

Local pop artist Pretty Done, or Adam Rellah, created an interactive pop-up art experience for people to explore and it’s all free. Visitors can witness the masterpiece come to life as artists paint and create the immersive art display. It also serves as Instagrammable photo moment.

“We invite all guests to come in and take that perfect Instagram picture,” said Esther Sarpong, Fashion Show senior marketing manager. “We know that artist is art is all about expressing yourself and that’s what Fashion Show is all about.”

The artist will be at the exhibit painting on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. He does abstract freestyle pop art that features a mixture of mediums ranging from canvas painting, spray painted street murals and customized apparel.

The exhibit is located near Neiman Marcus. The completed space will be open for the public on Friday, May 14.