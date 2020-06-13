Pools across the Las Vegas valley prepare for Monday reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada continues its phased reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many outdoor swimming pools across the valley are reopening on Monday. That includes City of Las Vegas facilities, as well as the pools at YMCAs.

Staff here at the Centennial Hills YMCA told 8 News Now they’ve been preparing for months to finally reopen these outdoor pools. If you decide to come for a swim, you’ll notice some major changes, and it’s all to keep you and your family safe.

High touch surfaces, such as water slides and handrails, will be disinfected every hour. The YMCA will also follow the capacity guidelines set by the governor’s office, which is around 50-60%.

“There will be people at the door who will check people in and be monitoring that capacity,” said Amanda Layton, Aquatics Director for Centennial Hills YMCA. “If you come and you find that the capacity has been reached, just hang out a little bit, and as people leave, we’ll be able to bring more people in.”

As our state’s reopening continues, the Southern Nevada Health District told 8 News Now they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, but that’s at least partly due to more available testing. Also promising — coronavirus-related hospitalizations are not significantly up.

“It’s not really a second wave, but it’s certainly something we’re keeping an eye on,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Director of Community Health at SNHD. “Hospital capacity, as far as available beds and ICU beds and ventilators remains really strong, so that’s a good sign.”

“As more reopening happens, including the pools and other things, we’re going to be watching the indicators very closely,” Dr. Johnson continued.

With new pool policies in place, the YMCA staff is optimistic about opening.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” Layton said.

Also an important note — the locker rooms and showers at Centennial Hills YMCA will not be open. You’re encouraged to come prepared with your swimsuit already on.