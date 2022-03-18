LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pool season in Southern Nevada is here and now many businesses are in a rush to fill seasonal positions across the valley.

When temperatures go up that means a hiring frenzy and in an already difficult hiring market, Shane Huish says Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon are looking to get as many seasonal hires as possible.

“We have seen this year that it is a bit of a challenge,” he tells 8 News Now. “It is a challenge hiring 500 kids, now with both parks, we will be hiring 1000 seasonal employees.”

City pools also need help, on Saturday Henderson will host a hiring event at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. They are hiring part-time positions for summer camps and pools. This is also open for those 16 and older.



Along the Las Vegas Strip, the Tropicana pool opens on Monday and they are hiring lifeguards and even offering an incentive to get more hires for the season.

Richard Swoboda is the director of food and beverage at Tropicana and said added benefits are being added this season.

“We are actually offering an incentive bonus to sign on with us and stay throughout the season,” he added.

He also adds that the $2,000 bonus for lifeguards also includes part-time jobs, anyone hired 16 and older.

“This is the first year we started doing this it is to help get more candidates in,” Swoboda said.

He also tells 8 News Now the bonus will be paid in installments throughout the season.

They are competing with resorts all over the strip but say they hope to find as many lifeguards as possible.

“Post pandemic times we are in right now it has been a little more challenging, but we are hopeful, we are hopeful we will get staffed up for the season,” he added.