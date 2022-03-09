LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas attorney Matthew Beasley is under investigation for his role in a Ponzi scheme that operated in Nevada, Utah, and California according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Beasley currently faces federal charges in connection with an FBI agent-involved shooting on Thursday, Mar. 3 at his home on the 5400 block of Ruffian Road near 215 and Ann. Beasley is charged with one count of assault on a federal officer for allegedly pointing a gun at an FBI agent when they came to his house on the Ponzi scheme investigation.

Three FBI agents said they arrived at Beasley’s home, finding him pointing a gun to his head, court documents said. An agent said “drop the gun,” when Beasley pointed the weapon at one of the agents and was shot by an agent. According to court documents, “Beasley appeared to be anticipating that the FBI would be arriving at his residence.”

Last week the FBI published a survey in which the agency writes, “Members of this scheme sold ‘settlement contracts,’ ‘lawsuit settlement contracts,’ ‘settlement funding contracts,’ or similar contracts related to third-party slip-and-fall lawsuits” between 2017 to Mar. 2022.

The FBI is asking anyone who thinks they were a victim of this Ponzi scheme to complete the survey to help with the investigation.

According to the FBI, the scheme involved the following characteristics:

Contracts were often sold in increments of $80,000 or $100,000

Investors were promised a return of 10-13% in 90 days

Earlier contracts were four to five pages long and often contained a reference to a slip-and-fall incident, the name of the slip-and-fall victim’s attorney, a settlement monetary award, a non-disclosure agreement, a purchase agreement, and an investor agreement; investors were asked to reinvest their original principal into a new contract after the initial 90 days

More recent contracts were more than 100 pages and changed to a “membership,” where 90-day renewals were not required

Salespeople described the contracts as scarce and led buyers to believe they may not be able to immediately invest

Investors were asked to verbally commit to a purchase between Thursday and Sunday and were required to wire money to the organization the following Monday or Tuesday

Investors were asked to wire money to a company IOLTA (Interest On Lawyers’ Trust Account)

Investors were asked to set up an LLC to collect their return

Investors were introduced to the scheme by persons who shared the same faith, hobbies, gym memberships, etc.

Ponzi schemes promise high financial returns or dividends not available through traditional investments, according to the FBI. Instead of investing the funds of victims, however, the con artist pays “dividends” to initial investors using the funds of subsequent investors.

The scheme is named after Charles Ponzi of Boston, Mass. In the early 1900s, Ponzi launched a scheme that guaranteed investors a 50% return on their investment in postal coupons. Although he was able to pay his initial backers, the scheme dissolved when he was unable to pay later investors.