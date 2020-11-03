Polls open in Clark County as Election Day voting begins; some voting centers delayed

Voters wait in line as the polls open at the Desert Breeze Community Center. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Election Day, and the polls are open in Clark County and across Nevada as of 7 a.m.

Voting is beginning at vote centers across Clark County, and voting will continue until everyone who is in line by 7 p.m. has cast their ballot.

The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State reports that not all 125 voting centers in Clark County have opened yet. “Several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient.”

Most Clark County voters have already cast ballots through early voting, or by sending their ballot by mail. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3, and voters have the option of taking their ballot to a vote center today.

Every vote center is also a ballot drop-off location, Clark County officials note.

People dropping off their mail ballot should not wait in line, officials said. Instead, go directly to the ballot drop box near the front of each polling place.