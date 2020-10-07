Poll watchers are expected to be passive observers, election officials say

Election workers staff one of a few in-person voting places in Las Vegas during a nearly all-mail primary election on June 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Election Day just 28 days away, and early voting starting in 11 days, President Donald Trump continues to question the integrity of the November election.

Here’s a look at what Trump has asked his supporters do to at the polls, and what the rules are.

The Boulevard Mall will serve as both an early voting site and an Election Day voting location.

The president is urging supporters to come to the polls like this one. That’s allowed, but one concern from the Nevada Secretary of State’s office is voter intimidation.

Wayne Thorley is the Deputy Secretary of State or Elections in Nevada.

“Individuals at the polling place that may try to prevent voters from exercising their civil rights — that’s a federal and state crime. And we will be watching for that,” Thorley said.

Despite election officials like Thorley saying voter fraud is not widespread, President Donald Trump continues to say ballots may be manipulated.

Trump made this call to action at the first presidential debate.

“I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it,” Trump said.

Voters can observe the process.

“When a when a person is an observer, they have to follow certain guidelines that are set out in law,” Thorley said. “They are not active participants in the voting process. They are passive observers.”

If observers notice a problem, they can contact an election official at the polling location.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says contacting his office is also an option for concerns about both voter fraud and voter intimidation.

“Put your complaint directly into our office and we’ll log that,” Gloria said. “And we would immediately send out an admin rover, if they’re willing to stay long enough for that admin rover to arrive on scene and address their concern. And if they felt it wasn’t being dealt with.”

Concerned voters and poll watchers can call the registrar’s office at 702-455-VOTE. (702-455-8683)

As we’ve been reporting, voters have the option to mail in their ballots this year due to COVID-19. Voters can drop off their ballots at locations around the valley starting Oct. 17, or they can vote in person.